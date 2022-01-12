CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) and Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Financial Contrast

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) and Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CVRx and Avinger’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVRx N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Avinger $8.76 million 5.24 -$19.01 million ($0.24) -2.00

CVRx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Avinger.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.5% of CVRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Avinger shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Avinger shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CVRx and Avinger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVRx N/A N/A N/A Avinger -162.98% -109.27% -46.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CVRx and Avinger, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVRx 0 0 3 0 3.00 Avinger 0 0 2 0 3.00

CVRx presently has a consensus price target of $23.41, suggesting a potential upside of 127.69%. Avinger has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 368.36%. Given Avinger’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Avinger is more favorable than CVRx.

Summary

CVRx beats Avinger on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVRx

CVRx, Inc. develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs. The company serves patients and healthcare professionals. CVRx, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It has operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Italy, Germany, and internationally.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat. The company was founded by John B. Simpson and Himanshu N. Patel on March 8, 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

