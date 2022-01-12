CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.38). CymaBay Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.91). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CymaBay Therapeutics.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

CBAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 380,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 80,052 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CBAY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.12. The stock had a trading volume of 332,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a current ratio of 10.18. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $6.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average of $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $215.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.10.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

