Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or deteriorating. With an unmatched understanding of muscle biology and mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics’ lead drug candidate is tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of ALS. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the FDA and orphan medicinal product designation by the EMA. Cytokinetics is collaborating with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, for the potential treatment of heart failure, and with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. “

CYTK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.43.

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $34.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.00. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $47.90.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 1,061.13% and a negative return on equity of 204.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $184,845.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,333 shares of company stock valued at $10,107,482 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,262,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,545 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,488,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,250,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,123,000 after purchasing an additional 108,816 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,014,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,752,000 after purchasing an additional 585,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,648,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,641,000 after purchasing an additional 53,725 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

