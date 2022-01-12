Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DNKEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Danske Bank A/S from 120.00 to 115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Danske Bank A/S from 139.00 to 135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised Danske Bank A/S to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from 95.00 to 96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Danske Bank A/S stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.46. 32,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,805. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average is $8.68. Danske Bank A/S has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 24.14%.

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates & Institutions, Wealth Management, Northern Ireland, Non-Core, and Other Activities.

