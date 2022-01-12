Darren Gee Sells 7,982 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Darren Gee sold 7,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.85, for a total transaction of C$78,632.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,429 shares in the company, valued at C$1,777,442.16.

TSE:PEY opened at C$10.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$10.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a twelve month low of C$3.40 and a twelve month high of C$11.96.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$218.87 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 1.7599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.57%.

Several research firms recently commented on PEY. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.05.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

