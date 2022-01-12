DAV Coin Hits Market Cap of $1.28 Million (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 12th. DAV Coin has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAV Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DAV Coin has traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAV Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,729.06 or 1.00077474 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00037858 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.63 or 0.00317270 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00095013 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008752 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007602 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001726 BTC.

DAV Coin Coin Profile

DAV Coin (CRYPTO:DAV) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAV Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.