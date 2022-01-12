DBM Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBMG) to Issue $3.89 Dividend

DBM Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBMG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 3.89 per share on Friday, January 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

DBM Global stock remained flat at $$67.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. DBM Global has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.30.

DBM Global Company Profile

DBM Global, Inc engages in the fabrication and installation of steel structures. The firm offers integrated steel construction services; and professional services, including design-build, design-assist, engineering, building information modeling participation, 3D steel modeling/detailing, fabrication, advanced field erection, project management, and single-source steel management systems.

