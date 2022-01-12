DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $89.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DCC Public Limited Company provides sales, marketing, distribution and business support services. It serves energy, IT and entertainment products, healthcare, environmental services, food and beverage sectors. DCC Public Limited Company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on DCCPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of DCC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DCCPF opened at $79.60 on Tuesday. DCC has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $87.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.44.

DCC Company Profile

DCC Plc provides international sales, marketing, and business support services. It operates through the following segments: DCC LPG, DCC Retail & Oil, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology. The DCC LPG segment operates a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales and marketing business with operations in Europe, Asia, and the US with a developing business in the retailing of natural gas and electricity.

