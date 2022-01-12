DCC plc (LON:DCC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DCC plc (LON:DCC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,046.17 ($95.64).

Several analysts recently issued reports on DCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DCC from GBX 7,640 ($103.71) to GBX 8,349 ($113.33) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of DCC to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 6,900 ($93.66) to GBX 5,550 ($75.34) in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,250 ($98.41) price target on shares of DCC in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other news, insider Alan Ralph acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,148 ($83.45) per share, with a total value of £92,220 ($125,179.86).

LON:DCC opened at GBX 6,200 ($84.16) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,944.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,038.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.26. DCC has a twelve month low of GBX 5,476 ($74.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,684 ($90.73).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 55.85 ($0.76) per share. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. DCC’s dividend payout ratio is 0.53%.

DCC Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

