Deeper Network Price Reaches $0.11 (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Over the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. Deeper Network has a total market cap of $119.19 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deeper Network coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Deeper Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00062082 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00079688 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,349.01 or 0.07650095 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,727.21 or 0.99885462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00069463 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007861 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,755,621 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Deeper Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deeper Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.