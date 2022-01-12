Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0684 per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th.
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has raised its dividend by 3.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
DDF traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $11.79. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,948. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $12.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.23.
About Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund
Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. Its objective is to seek high current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
