Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €180.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €180.00 ($204.55) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 119.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €195.00 ($221.59) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €175.00 ($198.86) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($164.77) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €156.50 ($177.84).

ETR:DHER opened at €86.00 ($97.73) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €86.92 ($98.77) and a one year high of €145.40 ($165.23). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €105.41 and a 200-day moving average price of €114.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

