Derwent London (LON:DLN) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Derwent London (LON:DLN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 3,700 ($50.22) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DLN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($38.69) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($50.22) price target on shares of Derwent London in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($36.65) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($55.65) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($50.22) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,539.78 ($48.05).

Derwent London stock opened at GBX 3,440 ($46.69) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of £3.86 billion and a PE ratio of 74.52. Derwent London has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,062 ($41.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,850 ($52.26). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,392.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,505.83.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

