Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Lake Street Capital

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) was upgraded by Lake Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Desktop Metal from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cross Research downgraded shares of Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.79.

NYSE DM opened at $4.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average of $7.66. Desktop Metal has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a current ratio of 9.78.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $25.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.05 million. Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 215.54%. As a group, analysts predict that Desktop Metal will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 300,000 shares of Desktop Metal stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $1,518,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 269.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Desktop Metal in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

