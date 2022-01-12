Deutsche Bank AG Has $7.68 Million Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,509 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.16% of Amedisys worth $7,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,140,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $769,176,000 after purchasing an additional 18,787 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Amedisys by 8.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,265,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $309,856,000 after acquiring an additional 97,351 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amedisys by 8.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,093 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $201,845,000 after acquiring an additional 67,570 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Amedisys by 55.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 562,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $137,861,000 after acquiring an additional 199,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amedisys by 6.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,252 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $115,423,000 after acquiring an additional 29,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Amedisys news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $151.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.57. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.62 and a 1 year high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $553.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.55 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 24.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Amedisys from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.63.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

