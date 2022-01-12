Deutsche Bank AG Has $7.94 Million Stock Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,488 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.16% of Essent Group worth $7,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the second quarter worth $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Essent Group by 119.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Essent Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the second quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the second quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert Glanville acquired 1,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.57 per share, with a total value of $42,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Spiegel sold 3,214 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $146,461.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Essent Group stock opened at $49.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.66. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $39.62 and a 12-month high of $54.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.35.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.69 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 61.29%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.64%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESNT. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.57.

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

