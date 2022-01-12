Deutsche Bank AG Has $8.25 Million Stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 65.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 101,396 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.13% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $8,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

In other news, insider John R. Erickson bought 3,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $169.95 per share, with a total value of $509,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,700 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.39 per share, with a total value of $508,653.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Shares of AMG stock opened at $165.02 on Wednesday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.65 and a 12 month high of $191.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.35.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $575.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.35%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.