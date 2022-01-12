Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,954 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.20% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $8,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SEAS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SEAS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.10.

Shares of SEAS stock opened at $68.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.67. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $70.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 2.29.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 284.45% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $521.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 391.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $571,584.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $125,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,696 shares of company stock valued at $2,364,091 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SeaWorld Entertainment Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

