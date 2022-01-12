Deutsche Bank AG Sells 39,594 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,594 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.67% of H&E Equipment Services worth $8,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HEES. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter worth approximately $745,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 13.0% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 73,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 72.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 3.2% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:HEES opened at $43.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.87. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $50.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.16.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $275.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is 115.79%.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES).

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.