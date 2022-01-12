Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Price Target to €35.00

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €36.00 ($40.91) to €35.00 ($39.77) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PHG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $38.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $33.60 and a 12-month high of $61.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.49.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 107.8% during the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 19,757 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 70.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 17,085 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 9.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 563,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,992,000 after acquiring an additional 46,874 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 2.6% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 34.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 50,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 12,941 shares during the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

