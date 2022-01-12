Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Price Target to €35.00

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €36.00 ($40.91) to €35.00 ($39.77) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PHG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.
Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $38.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $33.60 and a 12-month high of $61.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.49.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 107.8% during the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 19,757 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 70.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 17,085 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 9.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 563,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,992,000 after acquiring an additional 46,874 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 2.6% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 34.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 50,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 12,941 shares during the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.
