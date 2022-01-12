Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML)

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,800 ($24.43) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.57% from the stock’s previous close.

AML has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($23.08) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($39.36) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aston Martin Lagonda Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,300 ($31.22).

LON:AML opened at GBX 1,400 ($19.00) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,452.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,734.57. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a one year low of GBX 1,141 ($15.49) and a one year high of GBX 2,295.50 ($31.16). The firm has a market cap of £1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.38, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98.

In related news, insider Michael de Picciotto acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,744 ($23.67) per share, for a total transaction of £1,744,000 ($2,367,313.70). Also, insider Tobias Moers bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,223 ($16.60) per share, with a total value of £55,035 ($74,704.76). Insiders acquired 158,821 shares of company stock worth $254,099,972 over the last ninety days.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

