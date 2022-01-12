Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 630 ($8.55) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RTO. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rentokil Initial to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.82) price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.92) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays reissued a “suspended” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.50) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 632.78 ($8.59).

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Shares of LON RTO opened at GBX 535 ($7.26) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of GBX 457.80 ($6.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 662 ($8.99). The firm has a market capitalization of £9.95 billion and a PE ratio of 38.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 594.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 570.45.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.