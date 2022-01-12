Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) to Buy

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$34.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$31.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lithium Americas to a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.63.

Shares of TSE LAC opened at C$38.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$4.60 billion and a PE ratio of -60.03. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of C$14.46 and a 12 month high of C$53.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.55, a current ratio of 57.43 and a quick ratio of 57.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.86.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C($0.07). On average, analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Lithium Americas news, Director Jonathan David Evans sold 141,501 shares of Lithium Americas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.35, for a total transaction of C$5,285,062.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,445,815.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

