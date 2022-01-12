Digital Realty Trust, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.53 Per Share (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report released on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $6.53 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.54. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.79 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.49 EPS.

DLR has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.00.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $159.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a PE ratio of 67.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.20. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.74.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.78%.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Stolper Co boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 11,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

