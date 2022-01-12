Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stake Lifted by Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust comprises about 2.8% of Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $9,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.00.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $159.86. 30,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,043. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The company has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of 67.10, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.20.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.78%.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

