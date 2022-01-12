DigitalNote (XDN) Achieves Market Cap of $1.59 Million

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Over the last week, DigitalNote has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and $8,886.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DigitalNote alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $199.46 or 0.00453227 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000358 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,073,480,224 coins and its circulating supply is 7,933,014,283 coins. The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.