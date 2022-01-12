Dimecoin (DIME) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.10 Million

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $2.10 million and approximately $1,952.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.30 or 0.00173986 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

