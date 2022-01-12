Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has GBX 340 ($4.62) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 344 ($4.67) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.48) to GBX 325 ($4.41) and set an add rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.48) to GBX 325 ($4.41) and set an add rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 295 ($4.00) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 333.71 ($4.53).

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of DLG opened at GBX 293.20 ($3.98) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 276.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 290.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52 week low of GBX 260.80 ($3.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 338.30 ($4.59).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.