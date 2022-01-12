DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Holdings Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Atreides Management LP boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 4,382,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,169,000 after purchasing an additional 812,434 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,214,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,759,000 after purchasing an additional 317,551 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,342,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,526,000 after purchasing an additional 259,697 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,852,000 after purchasing an additional 172,200 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DISH. Raymond James reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DISH Network presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Shares of DISH stock opened at $35.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. DISH Network Co. has a twelve month low of $28.53 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.10.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

