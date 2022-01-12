DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DISH is witnessing subscriber loss in the Pay-TV business, primarily due to the coronavirus outbreak, stiff competition and cord-cutting. However, DISH’s focus on acquiring and retaining subscribers, who will be profitable over the long term, is expected to drive growth. Moreover, partnership with the likes of Qualcomm, Aviat, Everstream, Segra, Uniti, Zayo, Mavenir, Fujitsu, Altiostar, VMware, MATRIXX Software and Crown Castle for its standalone 5G network is a key catalyst. These initiatives bode well for DISH’s top-line growth in the long haul. Markedly, DISH entered the retail wireless market through the acquisition of Boost and Ting Mobile. Its efforts to shed unprofitable customers and make operational changes are expected to enhance profitability. Notably, shares have outperformed the industry in the past year.”

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered DISH Network from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DISH Network has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.63.

DISH Network stock opened at $35.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.66. DISH Network has a 12 month low of $28.53 and a 12 month high of $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DISH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DISH Network by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 9,485 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DISH Network by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 14,348 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in DISH Network by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DISH Network by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DISH Network by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

