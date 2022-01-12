Dividend 15 Split (TSE:DFN) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.05

Shares of Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.05 and traded as low as C$8.03. Dividend 15 Split shares last traded at C$8.10, with a volume of 240,165 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.09. The company has a market cap of C$715.30 million and a PE ratio of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.01, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Dividend 15 Split’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.76%.

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

