DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DoubleDown Interactive Co. Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co. Ltd. is based in SEATTLE. “

DDI has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

DDI stock opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a current ratio of 11.69. DoubleDown Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $87.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.42 million. Analysts anticipate that DoubleDown Interactive will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDI. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,937,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,500,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC purchased a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,642,000. Finally, Precept Management LLC purchased a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Institutional investors own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

