Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.21% of Douglas Dynamics worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $5,195,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $28,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 23.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 3.7% during the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 0.9% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 76,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, Director James L. Janik sold 8,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $374,209.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PLOW opened at $38.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.99 and a twelve month high of $51.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.51. The stock has a market cap of $895.80 million, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $127.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Douglas Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

