DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DouYu International Holdings Limited provides a game-centric live streaming platform primarily in China. The company operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps. DouYu International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wuhan, China. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a sell rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They set an underperform rating and a $3.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.08.

Shares of DouYu International stock opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $836.98 million, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.79. DouYu International has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $20.54.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DouYu International will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOYU. US Bancorp DE grew its position in DouYu International by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in DouYu International during the third quarter worth $33,000. CNH Partners LLC raised its position in DouYu International by 1.2% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 897,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the second quarter worth $97,000. 31.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

