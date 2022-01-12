Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $351.60

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 351.60 ($4.77) and last traded at GBX 351.80 ($4.78), with a volume of 735285 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 371.80 ($5.05).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOCS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 525 ($7.13) target price on shares of Dr. Martens in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Dr. Martens to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.52) price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Dr. Martens alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 396.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.65, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of £3.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.30.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a GBX 1.22 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 0.31%. Dr. Martens’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Dr. Martens Company Profile (LON:DOCS)

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.