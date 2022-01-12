Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CFO Vincent A. Chippari Sells 50,000 Shares

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCT traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.41. 644,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,674. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $59.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.88 and a beta of -1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.30.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.91 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DCT. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,204,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,954,000 after acquiring an additional 100,474 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 335,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,612,000 after acquiring an additional 15,295 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,785,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after acquiring an additional 33,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

