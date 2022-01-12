Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC reissued a buy rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dundee Precious Metals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $7.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.23.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $162.24 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 10.62%.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals, Inc is an international gold mining company, which engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, and processing of metals. It operates through the following segments: Chelopech, Ada Tepe, Tsumeb, and Corporate and Other. The Chelopech segment covers gold production.

