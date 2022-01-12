Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €58.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser La…

Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €58.00 ($65.91) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DUE has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($54.55) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($46.59) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($62.50) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €47.95 ($54.49).

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of DUE stock opened at €39.54 ($44.93) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 120.86. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €31.06 ($35.30) and a 1-year high of €44.08 ($50.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €38.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is €38.72.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.