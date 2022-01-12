Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dutch Bros Inc. is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc. is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore. “

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BROS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.67.

NYSE:BROS opened at $50.21 on Tuesday. Dutch Bros has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $81.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.50.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.53 million. Research analysts predict that Dutch Bros will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dutch Bros (BROS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.