Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Trading Down 5%

Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS)’s stock price dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $47.33 and last traded at $47.70. Approximately 11,727 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,651,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.21.

BROS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Dutch Bros from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.50.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.53 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Company Profile (NYSE:BROS)

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

