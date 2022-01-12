DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €46.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) received a €46.00 ($52.27) price objective from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.06% from the company’s current price.

DWS has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.50 ($57.39) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($48.86) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($48.86) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($52.27) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €42.67 ($48.49).

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA stock traded up €0.18 ($0.20) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €37.38 ($42.48). 81,485 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €36.15 and its 200-day moving average price is €37.39. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion and a PE ratio of 10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 16.23 and a quick ratio of 16.23. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €31.45 ($35.73) and a fifty-two week high of €41.88 ($47.59).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

