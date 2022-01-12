Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Dynatronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of DYNT traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,242. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16. Dynatronics has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $2.56. The company has a market cap of $17.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Dynatronics had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dynatronics will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DYNT. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatronics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 801,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 81,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

