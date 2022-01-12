Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Up 3.8%

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.13 and last traded at $14.04. 17,190 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,658,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.52.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DVAX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 27th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average is $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -40.54 and a beta of 1.34.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $108.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.30 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $402,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 59.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 12,269 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 14.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 13,102 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 28.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 17.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

