Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Gap Down to $10.85

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.85, but opened at $10.55. Dyne Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.47, with a volume of 1,034 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $529.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.81.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.19). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,988,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,288,000 after purchasing an additional 15,944 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,214,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,561,000 after purchasing an additional 340,910 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,121,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,215,000 after purchasing an additional 85,666 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 827,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,430,000 after buying an additional 146,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 10.8% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 745,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,099,000 after purchasing an additional 72,441 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

