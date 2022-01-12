E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on EONGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered E.On from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of E.On in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of E.On in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, E.On has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.
OTCMKTS:EONGY opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.50. E.On has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $13.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.71.
About E.On
E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.
