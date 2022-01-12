E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on EONGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered E.On from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of E.On in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of E.On in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, E.On has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

OTCMKTS:EONGY opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.50. E.On has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $13.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.71.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that E.On will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

About E.On

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

