Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 19th. Analysts expect Eagle Bancorp to post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $87.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.67 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 42.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Eagle Bancorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $62.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.41. Eagle Bancorp has a one year low of $41.90 and a one year high of $63.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 8.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 199.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 24,033 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

