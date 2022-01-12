EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Receives $199.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $199.60.

Several analysts have commented on EGP shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $210.18 on Friday. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $131.28 and a 1-year high of $229.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.08.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. EastGroup Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 142.86%.

In related news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $102,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total transaction of $660,817.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 296.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20,317 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 3.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 52.7% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

