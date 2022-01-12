easyJet (LON:EZJ) Downgraded to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 680 ($9.23) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 720 ($9.77). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.86) target price on easyJet in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 855 ($11.61) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 680 ($9.23) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.62) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, easyJet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 736.08 ($9.99).

Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 625.80 ($8.49) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 563.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 711.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of £4.74 billion and a PE ratio of -3.93. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 457.50 ($6.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.86).

In other easyJet news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE purchased 3,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 507 ($6.88) per share, with a total value of £17,800.77 ($24,162.85).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

