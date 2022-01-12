Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,953 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 6.8% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 67.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000.

NYSE EFT opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.91. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $15.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

