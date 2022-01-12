eBoost Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.49 Million (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 12th. eBoost has a total market cap of $2.49 million and $5.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, eBoost has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0249 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get eBoost alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.21 or 0.00311475 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00008754 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000887 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000078 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.